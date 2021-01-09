Cardenas Markets Names COO

Cardenas Markets has promoted Prabash Coswatte to the role of COO. In his new position at the independent Hispanic grocer, Coswatte will continue to report directly to Cardenas Chairman and CEO Doug Sanders and oversee the company’s store operations, loss prevention, information technology, data integrity, scanning, receiving, maintenance, construction and real estate departments.

“Prabash has proven to be a successful and trusted member of our senior leadership team who consistently delivers results that drive our business,” noted Sanders. “I’m confident that through his outstanding leadership and strategic vision, Cardenas Markets is poised for continued success.”

Coswatte joined Cardenas as CIO in 2019 and became chief administration officer this past February.

Before joining Cardenas, Coswatte was CIO at another Hispanic grocer, Vallarta Supermarkets; VP of enterprise program management at 99 Cents Only Stores; senior project manager at Cambridge Associates LLC; and senior consultant at Deloitte Consulting.

Coswatte attended West Virginia University and earned a master of business administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.