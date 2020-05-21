ADT, Instacart Team on Mobile Solution

Grocery delivery company Instacart has joined forces with ADT, a security and automation provider serving residential and business customers on a mobile safety solution, Safe by ADT, for Instacart’s 500,000 shoppers via an in-app safety feature, starting this month. The Safe by ADT platform will power Instacart’s new safety and emergency response feature, enabling users to quickly and discreetly contact emergency services at any time.

The data-driven, customizable mobile safety solution will seamlessly integrate into third-party apps, providing on-the-go users with access to ADT’s 24/7 professional monitoring centers for emergency assistance. Customers can connect with an ADT monitoring professional who may receive customer location, identity and other partner-specified data, including trip or task details.

“The safety and well-being of all Instacart shoppers is our top priority,” noted George O’Brien, VP of shopper product at San Francisco-based Instacart. “With the support of ADT, we’re making it possible for shoppers to access 24/7 emergency services directly from their Instacart Shopper app, helping make sure shoppers can get assistance when they need it most.”

“ADT is eager to work alongside Instacart as it quickly grows and provides more ways to help keep its shoppers and customers safe with tech-based solutions like Safe by ADT,” said Leah Page, VP, mobile security and strategic projects at Boca Raton, Fla.-based ADT. “At ADT, we believe everyone has the right to feel safe, and companies like Instacart that institute solutions like Safe by ADT are helping to create safer working experiences for hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

The new ADT-powered safety feature within the Instacart Shopper app will quickly connect shoppers to emergency services and send such incident details as GPS location. This feature is especially crucial when shoppers are unfamiliar with their surroundings or can’t describe their location to a dispatcher. Once activated, the safety feature can help emergency services find the shopper, even if they moved after the initial alert.

Safety of various kinds must be much on the minds of the delivery service’s management, since Instacart recently distributed to its full-service shoppers free health and safety kits, including face masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers, to help protect the shoppers as they're in and out of grocery stores and delivering items to customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.