Hy-Vee Secures Audio Out-of-Home Partnership

To help strategically target customers at the point of purchase, Midwestern grocer Hy-Vee Inc. has agreed to a multiyear partnership with Vibenomics Inc., a location-based audio out-of-home (AOOH) advertising and audio experience company.

Delivered through flexible plug-and-play, proprietary Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled media players, Vibenomics broadcasts hypertargeted on-demand audio advertisements and curated playlists within any combination of locations across its swiftly growing national footprint, unlocking a powerful new shopper marketing channel for reaching consumers during the critical final footsteps along the path to purchase. Through a first-of-its-kind partner program, retailers can receive a portion of revenue for all advertisements sold by Vibenomics that play within their locations, giving them the ability to monetize their private airwaves and transform a legacy expense into a new profit center.

Beginning Feb. 15, Vibenomics will bring targeted, specialized music and messaging into more than 400 Hy-Vee locations across the grocer’s eight-state region. Vibenomics will work closely with Hy-Vee to determine which categories of advertisers, brands or specific products to promote on its airwaves while considering the type of shopper experience it strives to deliver.

“We’re thrilled to continue building our retail media presence by partnering with Hy-Vee, an innovative grocer who sees the potential of monetizing their audio with Vibenomics,” said Brent Oakley, CEO at Fishers, Ind.-based Vibenomics. “As a company, we’re evangelizing AOOH’s value and partnering with retailers like Hy-Vee to incorporate media capable of creating memorable shopping experiences.”

Vibenomics has made significant strides in owning the programmatic AOOH, reaching up to 63% of the total U.S. shopper population. The company recently partnered with Vistar Media to expand The Trade Desk’s omnichannel demand-side platform to support AOOH. Vibenomics also has an ongoing ongoing relationship with Kroger at more than 2,500 locations nationwide.

With its cloud-based technology, licensed background music library, data integration capabilities, full-service team of audio experience experts, and network of on-demand professional voice talent, Vibenomics provides the right revenue-enhancing vibe for 150-plus advertisers in more than 6,000 locations across 49 states, reaching more than 210 million people.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 91,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100.