Hy-Vee Dietitians Encourage Healthy Habits in New Year

Throughout the month of January, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will hold events addressing healthy habits and nutrition to kick off 2022. These will consist of virtual store tours and cooking classes, in addition to an in-person health fair at some locations.

Virtual Wellness Wednesdays: Hy-Vee dietitians will discuss trending nutrition topics and provide an easy recipe. Each week will have a different theme, among them Collagen Breakfast Recipes, Easy Lunch Meal Prep, Happy Hour and Reducing Sugary Beverage Intake, and Balance Your Plate. Wellness Wednesdays are free to attend and occur every Wednesday in January from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Virtual Freezer Meal Prep Workshop: In this class, consumers will discover how they can add more time back into their week by preparing meals in advance. In under an hour, they can assemble five freezer meals to feed four to six. Attendees will find out how to make Caesar Chicken, Taco Egg Bake, Root Beer Pulled Pork, Panera Copy Cat Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mongolian Beef. The cost is $10 per class, which will be held in both English and Spanish.

The in-person health fair will take place on Jan. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. at more than 100 Hy-Vee stores throughout the retailer’s eight-state region, enabling consumers to learn more about HealthMarket department products and dietitian services. During the event, customers can sample products and get coupons.

Further, Hy-Vee dietitians will offer free virtual nutrition store tours on such topics as navigating nutrition, diabetes, heart health, gluten-free, plant-based eating, food and fitness, and eating better on a budget.

Consumers who want to learn more about Hy-Vee’s January virtual dietitian events can go online.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.