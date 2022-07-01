Giant Co. Dietitians to Offer Free Live Zoom Classes

To help customers refocus on healthier family meals in the new year, The Giant Co.’s dietitians will hold virtual nutrition classes on achieving balance in January and heart health in February. All of the classes will be offered free and live via Zoom.

“Over the past year, thousands of aspiring chefs of all ages participated in our virtual nutrition classes and we are excited to bring them back and better than ever for 2022,” noted Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The Giant Co. “While eating healthier often ranks among the top New Year’s resolutions, healthy eating is a lifestyle, and there are plenty of simple ways you can incorporate more nutritious foods and habits into your family’s routine. Let us show you how in our latest lineup of free virtual nutrition classes.”

Foodie Fun for Mini Chefs and Families: On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., young chefs age 6 and younger will hear a story and create healthy snacks ranging from polar bear toast to love bug fruit cups and penguin bagels. On Saturdays at 10 a.m., classes will feature frozen fun with Olaf personal pizzas and Elsa’s frozen blueberry cookies in January, and red velvet sugar cookies and quick homemade pretzels in February.

Bring Balance to the New Year: From wellness workshops every Monday at 7 p.m. to healthy choices for weight control on Wednesdays at 12 noon, Giant dietitians are ready to help customers rethink their resolutions. Classes also include better-for-you baking on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., featuring such treats as mango muffins with coconut lime streusel and lemon blueberry coffee cake, and freezer meal prep classes on Thursdays at 12 noon, offering Greek pasta bake and teriyaki beef and broccoli, among other dishes.

Show Your Heart Extra Love: February is Heart Month, classes throughout the month will provide tips and recipes to nourish body, mind and soul. On Mondays at 7 p.m., participants can learn more about how sodium, fiber and fats can all play a role in heart health, while every Tuesday at 12 noon they can find out how to prepare sweet potato burgers and kale and potato mash with feta. The dietitians will also make suggestions on healthy cooking with canned goods, dried beans and global grains.

Advance registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of all Giant Co. virtual nutrition classes and ingredients needed for each class are also available on the event page. Additionally, customers can earn 50 Choice Rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire nutrition class.

