Foodtown Presents 3-Ingredient Challenge

Allegiance Retail Services LLC’s Foodtown banner is currently offering the Three-Ingredient Challenge as part of its continuing mission of offering shoppers convenient options for creating healthy meals amid the demands of work and family activities, and as well as pandemic-era cooking fatigue.

Running through mid-December, the challenge features quick, appealing recipes for easy, healthy eating during the holidays – including cookies for Santa – and year-round. Consumers and store associates can take part by sharing their favorite three-ingredient recipes for the chance to win a $100 Foodtown gift card.

“This exciting program engages a 360-degree approach to strategically promote the campaign through all marketing channels,” noted Donna Zambo, Allegiance’s VP and chief marketing officer. “We aim to build awareness that Foodtown is an integral member of the community, dedicated to the health and well-being of our associates and customers.”

Foodtown’s agency of record, New York-based Constellation Agency, produced and is now managing the digital content for The Three-Ingredient Challenge across Foodtown’s organic and paid platforms, which encompass Facebook, Pinterest, Connected TV, Instagram Reels, TikTok and Google Paid Search.

“Foodtown understands better than anyone in the grocery space that making a meaningful impact requires a hyper-localized approach to advertising,” said Constellation CEO Diana Lee. “Since the campaign launched in September, we’ve seen an average click-thru rate well over 1%, an astounding early indication that eye-catching creative put in front of the right audiences can drive powerful results.”

The media mix also includes website and in-store digital screens, as well as in-store signage with QR codes directing shoppers to instructional videos. Further, on-air personality Greg T will promote the campaign on his morning show airing on KTU iHeartRadio.

The Three-Ingredient Challenge stars registered dietitian and nutritionist Jacqueline Gomes, who provides tips and recipes for quick and healthy meals. “Recipes don’t have to be complicated; they can be healthy and yummy with ingredients such as salsa and dark chocolate,” explained Gomes. “We hope this will inspire folks to create and share fun, easy recipes and have extra time to enjoy the holidays.”

This past February, Gomes was the face of the 30-Day Health Challenge, which was launched by Green Way Markets of Cross River, another Allegiance member, to help customers get healthier by spring.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance supports independent supermarkets such as Foodtown and Green Way by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising services, as well as a full line of private label products.