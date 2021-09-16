Allegiance Retail Services Completes Successful Checkout Terminal Pilot

Allegiance Retail Services LLC has wrapped up a successful three-month pilot program of new checkout terminals (NTRs) from AppCard that aim to make shopping easier, more convenient, and relevant. The NTRs were installed in three Foodtown supermarkets in New York and New Jersey, with further locations to come. At the pilot stores, QR codes were posted throughout for shoppers to see specials, recipe ideas and more.

“We are seeing a higher level of engagement with our shoppers by delivering an exceptional digital experience, especially with the digital coupons and digital receipts,” noted Jack Shakoor, owner of Caldwell, N.J.-based Super Foodtown, one of the pilot stores. “The NTRs are giving us a more fully painted picture of our customers and what drives their purchases so we can plan accordingly to meet their needs.”

The AppCard NTRs enable shoppers to enroll in and update club cards, as well as opt in for SMS messaging to be notified of specials; download digital receipts; get digital coupons for the next shopping trip, based on purchase history; and more. The NTRs are one element of Allegiance’s Go Digital and Save program.

“By using AI at checkouts to gather data, which is what the NTRs do, stores will be able to provide a better shopping experience and move customer satisfaction in a positive direction, so critical in this time when consumers are faced with a multitude of purchasing choices,” said Allegiance, VP and CMO Donna Zambo, who told Progressive Grocer that by the end of the year, the company is looking to offer the NTRs to all of the stores that Allegiance works with.

“We live in an era of shopper-centric retail, so meeting shopper expectations for an exceptional customer experience is a must,” added Yair Goldfinger, co-founder and CEO of AppCard, a New York-based provider of personalized marketing, loyalty, digital coupons and shopper analytics. “NTRs offer a fast, simple, engaging and fun experience for both shoppers and cashiers alike. We are excited to continuously contribute to the ... Go Digital and Save program.”

According to Allegiance, associates at the pilot stores reported that shoppers are enjoying the more personalized shopping experience and the advantages of digital checkout.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance supports independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products under the Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend brands.