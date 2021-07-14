Allegiance Retail Services Holds Board Elections

At its in-person annual member meeting last month featuring co-op members, board members and management, Allegiance Retail Services LLC (ARS) elected its board of managers and Foodtown directors for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The ARS and Foodtown managers/directors are John Estevez, president of Estevez Markets; Jason Ferreira, CEO of Ferreira Foodtown; Daniel Katz, co-president of PSK Supermarkets; Michael Mignosi, general manager of Mignosi’s Foodtown; Esmail Mobarak, president of Mach Markets; Joseph Parisi, COO of Gristedes/D’Agostino Red Apple Group; Louis Scaduto Jr., president, CEO and co-owner of Food Circus Supermarkets; John Shakoor, owner of Jack’s Foodtown; and ARS President and COO John T. Derderian.

“Convening this year’s member meeting is particularly gratifying due to the inability to meet in person for an extended period of time,” noted Derderian. “Allegiance has a bright future, and our cooperative members reflect that optimism, evidenced by their investment in stores, associates and the communities they serve.”

The meeting’s theme, Charting a Course for the Future, was reflected by initiatives presented with the aim of driving sales and efficiency in a post-COVID environment.

Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.