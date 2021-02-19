New York Independent Grocer Rolls Out 30-Day Health Challenge

Green Way Markets of Cross River, a member of Allegiance Retail Services, is running a 30-Day Health Challenge to help customers get healthier by spring. The challenge officially kicked off at the New York independent grocer on Thursday, Feb. 18, featuring weekly tips, healthy recipes and motivation from Green Way registered dietitian and nutritionist Jacqueline Gomes.

Among the additional features of the Health Challenge are recipe suggestions from author and food journalist Jeff Gordinier, who has written for Esquire, The New York Times and Travel & Leisure; signed book giveaways such as “The Third Plate” by Dan Barber, of Tarrytown, New York-based farm-to-table restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns; and cookbooks by noted Westchester County and New York chefs.

“Northern Westchester is an exceptional community to be part of,” said Tony Dispaltro, store manager of Green Way Markets of Cross River. “When we opened just before the pandemic, our customers expressed they wanted fresh seasonal produce, choice meats, wonderful items for their charcuterie boards, and organic selections as part of what would create a great shopping experience. We intend to deliver just that and more as we become a family and invite everyone to take part in the 30-Day Health Challenge.”

Participation in the challenge is free to all Green Way shoppers, who can take part via Facebook. In a Facebook Live video, Gomes explained the initiative, how it will work, check-ins, where to find healthy recipes and more. Registration for the challenge and giveaways are also available on Green Way’s website.

“The Health Challenge is designed to fit everyone’s needs,” explains Gomes. “It will include weekly tips on preparing healthy meals and snacks, food logging, healthier food choices, facilitating change over time, easy ways to incorporate vegetables and personal rewards for making better choices that are not food-based. We will also have a weekly support and accountability meeting via Facebook Live for those interested.”

Green Way Markets of Cross River is located in the Orchard Square at Cross River, 20 North Salem Road, in Cross River, New York. A second Green Way location is slated to open soon in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Iselin, New Jersey-based Allegiance provides the independent supermarket banners Foodtown, Freshtown, Freshco, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of Foodtown private label products.