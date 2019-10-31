Allegiance Elects New Chairman/CEO

Following the departure of Chairman of the Board and CEO David Maniaci, who has decamped to rival New Jersey retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., taking his four-store family company, Nicholas Markets, with him, the board of managers of Allegiance Retail Services LLC and the board of directors of Foodtown Inc. have elected Daniel Katz to replace him.

Katz is co-president and CEO of Mount Vernon, N.Y.-based PSK Operating LLC, a longtime member of Allegiance and Foodtown that, through affiliated companies, owns and operates 13 New York supermarkets under the Foodtown, Freshtown and Pathmark banners.

"In the last 10 years, Allegiance, Foodtown and its other banners have seen tremendous growth, increasing from 70 stores to over 110 stores today, and we will remain in a very strong position to continue to grow into the future,” noted Katz.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance supports independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, Freshco, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, GreenWay Markets and Shop’n’Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of Foodtown private label products.