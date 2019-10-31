Press enter to search
Close search

Allegiance Elects New Chairman/CEO

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Allegiance Elects New Chairman/CEO

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 10/31/2019
Allegiance Elects New Chairman/CEO
Daniel Katz

Following the departure of Chairman of the Board and CEO David Maniaci, who has decamped to rival New Jersey retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., taking his four-store family company, Nicholas Markets, with him, the board of managers of Allegiance Retail Services LLC and the board of directors of Foodtown Inc. have elected Daniel Katz to replace him.

Katz is co-president and CEO of Mount Vernon, N.Y.-based PSK Operating LLC, a longtime member of Allegiance and Foodtown that, through affiliated companies, owns and operates 13 New York supermarkets under the Foodtown, Freshtown and Pathmark banners. 

"In the last 10 years, Allegiance, Foodtown and its other banners have seen tremendous growth, increasing from 70 stores to over 110 stores today, and we will remain in a very strong position to continue to grow into the future,” noted Katz.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance supports independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, Freshco, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, GreenWay Markets and Shop’n’Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of Foodtown private label products.                                                             

Also Worth Reading

Nicholas Markets Joins Wakefern Food Corp.

Company leaves Allegiance to become 51st member of rival retailer co-op

GreenWay Markets Makes its Debut

GreenWay Markets Makes its Debut

Allegiance banner carries popular private brand throughout store

Allegiance Reviving Pathmark Banner

New store to open in Brooklyn, NY

The Independent Grocer's Relevance: A Q&A with Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown CEO John Derderian

Exec discusses challenges, opportunities in independent grocery space

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Allegiance Names 3 Senior Directors
Independent Grocers
Allegiance Retail Services Hires 2 Senior Managers