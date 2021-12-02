Personalized Offers Gain Ground in Food Retail

Increasingly, personalization is the name of the game in food retail, and a new technology deal provides proof of that.

AppCard Inc., a data-driven personalization engine and digital coupons platform provider to independent grocers, said that Allegiance Retail Services and Foodtown Inc. have awarded AppCard a five-year extension. Allegiance will utilize AppCard’s AI and machine learning-powered personalized marketing, data analytics, and digital coupons to expand their offerings to members and shoppers.

Allegiance, a continuously growing retailer owned cooperative headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, has served communities at 108 locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut for more than 65 years.

“We are excited for the opportunities this partnership opens to our members and their customers,” said Donna Zambo, CMO at Allegiance. “Personalization is key to differentiating for independently owned members, and AppCard enables us to easily access and importantly leverage data and insights, ultimately leading to the most cost effective and impactful programs.”

Allegiance will use AppCard’s actionable data to enhance customer loyalty through custom promotions based on shoppers’ tastes and purchase history. Customers who sign up with AppCard receive offers tailored to their needs at their preferred touchpoint, increasing return visits and offering them a more personalized experience.

Allegiance will also be introducing AppCard’s digital coupons to its members, creating additional touchpoints that keep shoppers returning to stores and trying new products. All promotions are managed through a single dashboard that lowers advertising costs and increases conversion.