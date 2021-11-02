Fresh Tech Company Appoints Engineering Pro

To better provide its fresh retail partners with solutions, Invatron Systems Corp. has appointed Paul Monaghan to the newly created role of VP of cloud engineering, effective immediately. Monaghan will drive strategic cross-company growth of the company's cloud applications to support its product portfolio and maximize impact with its customers.

As a fresh-native technology platform for the fresh food retail industry, Invatron’s mission is to empower retailers to drive incremental profitability through more efficient in-store practices and predictive demand forecasting to keep fresh items in stock while achieving sustainability goals of food waste reduction.

Monaghan will aid the company in this mission with his experience in product and service creation, combined with his deep and broad background in engineering, network, infrastructure and cloud software architecture. His keen sense of culture, tools and processes for enabling optimal continuous integration and delivery will help set the stage for Invatron’s evolution.

“At Invatron, our technology solution is built on the advance application of data science techniques, delivered as cloud-based services for our customers, and scaling our technology globally sits at the heart of our strategic ambitions. I am thrilled Paul is joining us for this pivotal part of our journey,” said Tim Spencer, CEO of Invatron. “Paul is a true technology leader who will add great value to our business and product portfolio. His technical depth, unique expertise and refreshing outlook will help accelerate the speed of Invatron’s cloud innovations to empower our grocery retail clients today and in the future.”

Previously, Monaghan was employed at Norton Lifelock, where he leveraged public cloud, DevOps and agile practices to deploy and manage a globally scalable software-defined VPN platform. Some of his accomplishments include leading the architecture and engineering of the first Public Cloud provider in Canada, launching software-as-a-service offerings for Rogers Communications, and enabling DevOps and public cloud for TD Bank.

“I am delighted to advance Invatron’s cloud technology, which directly aims to solve some of the most important challenges in grocery retail, such as food waste and food safety,” said Monaghan. “Invatron’s leading-edge system, paired with a great company culture, will provide the core building blocks to innovate the technology that our grocery retail customers rely on. I am also excited at the opportunity to work with and mentor this tremendously talented team of engineers and can’t wait to see what we will create.”

Monaghan's hiring follows the recent appointment of Patrick S. Leung as Invatron's new CFO, Jocelyn Van Patter as its new chief human resources officer, and the appointment of Tim Spencer as the organization’s president and CEO in August 2020.

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Invatron is deployed in more than 25,000 grocery stores spanning 15 countries to provide software platforms for omnichannel demand forecasting, replenishment, in-store production, inventory optimization, scale management, and compliance and governance support.