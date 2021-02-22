Press enter to search
Green Way Markets Opens 2nd Store

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/22/2021
Robin, Billy and John Estevez, who own Green Way Markets of Ridgewood, are offering jobs at their new store location — a site that would have otherwise remained vacant.

Despite cold weather and snow on the ground, Green Way Markets of Ridgewood opened on Feb. 19, marking the independent banner’s second location. The specialty food retailer replaces a Kings Food Market store that closed after the grocer’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“One of the largest differences shoppers will notice is the competitive pricing Green Way offers for premium products as well as our own organic Green Way line of food, cleaning supplies, and other sundry items,” noted Robin Estevez, who owns the supermarket along with his brothers Billy and John. “When you enter the store, not only will you see sale items, but you will also see tickets showing reduced everyday pricing on many products such as detergent.”

This is the Estevez family’s second Green Way Markets location. The first debuted in Oct. 2019 in Cross River, a hamlet in New York’s Westchester County. Green Way Markets of Cross River is currently offering a 30-Day Health Challenge.

“This past year has changed the grocery market landscape in many ways,” continued Estevez. “People are cooking more and wanting to replicate the meals they ordered when dining in restaurants. There is a demand for great food, signature products and specialty items to create their own chef-inspired recipes. We bring all this and more to the shopper, including being price conscious.”

The Estevez brothers, who grew up close to Ridgewood, wanted to help the community by opening their new location at a site that would have otherwise remained vacant and by providing jobs for store associates. They also plan to make upgrades to the store as soon as they obtain the proper permits.

Iselin, New Jersey-based Allegiance Retail Services provides the independent supermarket banners Foodtown, Freshtown, Freshco, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of Foodtown private label products.

