4 Foodtown Stores to Convert to The Fresh Grocer Banner

Four New Jersey Foodtown supermarkets owned by the Maniaci family’s Nicholas Markets company will convert to The Fresh Grocer banner beginning this month. The Fresh Grocer is a registered trademark of retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp.

The locations and dates of the store conversions are Colonia, Feb. 14; Township of Washington, 315, Feb. 21; North Haledon, Feb. 28; and Cedar Grove, on March 6.

Shoppers can sign up for Fresh Grocer Price Plus Club card by visiting any of the four locations. Additionally, customers will receive new advertising circulars this month with special deals for the newly rebannered stores, and the on-demand and online grocery delivery service Instacart be available.

The new Fresh Grocer locations will also offer such Wakefern Food Corp. private-brand products sold under the Wholesome Pantry, Wholesome Pantry Organic, and new Bowl & Basket and Paperbird lines.

The rebannered stores will continue to offer restaurant-quality take-home meals and a wide variety of high-quality fresh foods at affordable prices.

“My customers know they get a top-notch, specialty grocery shopping experience at our stores, and we will continue to provide all the things our customers know and love while adding new and exciting features as we rebrand to The Fresh Grocer,” said David Maniaci, president and CEO of Nicholas Markets, which was previously a member of Iselin, N.J.-based cooperative Allegiance Retail Services before leaving last October for the Wakefern co-op. “This is the exciting next chapter in my family’s 77-year history in the grocery business. I want to thank shoppers for their ongoing support as we complete our rebranding efforts and make the change to The Fresh Grocer.”

The Fresh Grocer joined Wakefern in 2013, and by spring 2020, 12 family-owned The Fresh Grocer stores will be operating in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The concept specializes in providing high-quality fresh foods and groceries in urban and suburban neighborhoods.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Wakefern comprises 51 members who independently own and operate 353 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern, which is No. 8 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, employs more than 70,000 people, and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey.