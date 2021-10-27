4th Green Way Market Store Debuts

Allegiance Retail Services LLC, has held the grand opening of its latest Green Way Market store in Maplewood, N.J., making this location the retail cooperative’s fourth supermarket in the New York metro area to operate under the banner. The innovative store format offers a curated yet affordable selection of prepared foods, produce, deli and fresh meats, and private label Green Way products, which are better for people and the planet.

The Maplewood Green Way Market store is located in the building vacated by Kings in December 2020. The Oct. 23 grand-opening celebration featured a street fair with free samples of premium cheeses and other foods from such select Green Way Market vendors as Boar’s Head, Bubba Burger, Premio Sausage, Rancher’s Legend Beef and Euro Classic Brioche.

“The Maplewood community could not have been more welcoming, and we are thrilled to be here,” said Adam Shapiro, co-owner/operator of the store with his wife, Erica. “An exceptional shopping experience to help you Eat Well, Live Well is our promise to our customers. Natural foods, specialty meats and cheeses, grab-and-go meals, plus variety and value. There is something for everyone.”

“It is exciting for us to celebrate the opening of our fourth Green Way Market and expand our customer base,” said John T. Derderian, Allegiance’s president and COO. “We would like to congratulate all Green Way Market members for their new and ongoing commitment to the communities they serve.”

The store associates were equally enthusiastic about the new store. Produce Stocker Antwaun Carroll, who worked for the previous store owner, noted: “It has been a great transition. The layout is a lot better. It is roomier, and the presentation is wonderful. We are excited to be here.”

Green Way Markets are also located in Cross River, N.Y.; Ridgewood, N.J.; and West New York, N.J. The Ridgewood store also replaced a Kings location.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance Retail Services LLC provides independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag, with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, among them Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend items.