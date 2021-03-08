Hy-Vee Hosts Virtual Events Focusing on Kids’ Health

To get children’s minds and bodies ready for the new school year, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host free virtual events throughout August focusing on children’s health through a variety of children’s programming. Free events include virtual children’s cooking classes, store tours and live Q&As to provide customers with recipes and tips in preparation for the start of the school year.

Virtual events include the following:

Little Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen: Hy-Vee dietitians will show children ages 3-7 how to prepare healthy back-to-school snacks. Dietitians will demonstrate simple follow-along recipes like monster cookie dough bites and three-ingredient strawberry popsicles to help get young children comfortable and active in the kitchen.

Junior Chefs in the Hy-Vee Kitchen: Dietitians will focus on building upon young customers’ kitchen skills, while also helping them foster a healthy relationship with food. Children 8 years of age and older will learn how to create healthy meal options, as well as how to make trail mix cookies and strawberry energy bites.

Power My Plate with Hy-Vee Dietitians: In partnership with the Hy-Vee KidsFit team, Hy-Vee dietitians will host a four-week nutrition education series for all educators enrolled in the Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club. The series will cover balanced eating that incorporates all food groups, rethinking sugary drinks, choosing healthy after-school snacks and fueling fun movement. Educators will receive four weeks’ worth of nutrition education videos and follow-along worksheets and games that can be completed in the classroom.

Love Your Lunch: Hy-Vee dietitians will offer customers tips on how to refresh their lunch routine before going back to school. Customers who register for this class will receive two weeks’ worth of lunch box ideas for kids or adults, and a grocery list of dietitians’ favorite products.

Additionally, the retailer is hosting a virtual Kids Food Group Tour during which Hy-Vee dietitians will educate children and families on how to incorporate the five food groups, what a balanced diet looks like, why a balanced diet is important, and how to make grocery shopping nutritious and fun. During the tour, customers will receive shopping tips and product recommendations on how to add more nutrition to their carts. The tours are also available in Spanish.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.