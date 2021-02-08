Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle Debuts

Hy-Vee, Inc. has introduced Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, an agency serving Medicare beneficiaries across the grocer’s eight-state Midwest footprint. Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is the latest offering of Hy-Vee Financial Services, powered by Midwest Heritage, Hy-Vee’s banking, insurance and investments subsidiary.

Using Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, customers can select from such coverage plans as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement Plans, offered by a number of national and regional health insurance carriers. Users can also contact Hy-Vee’s team of licensed insurance agents to review plans and help determine the best coverage plan for them at (888) 373-1122.

Starting Oct. 1, Medicare Aisle will offer a digital quoting and enrollment tool to further help customers enroll in an appropriate plan.

“Hy-Vee is a trusted leader in the health-and-wellness space, and as a retail and specialty pharmacy provider, we are deeply invested in the health and well-being of our patients and customers,” noted Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is an extension of that commitment as we continue to work toward making our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier by providing trusted, transparent and affordable health insurance plans that they can be confident in.”

“Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is committed to helping our customers select the coverage plan that best meets their health care needs, preferences and budget,” added Tony Kaska, chairman, CEO and president of Midwest Heritage. “Our high-touch, personalized approach allows our customers to be confident in their selections and feel prepared for their future health care journey.”

Those who are becoming eligible for Medicare can now begin shopping and enrolling in Medicare plans via Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle. Current Medicare beneficiaries can begin purchasing their 2022 Medicare plans via Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also based in West Des Moines, Midwest Heritage has branches in Chariton, Iowa; five Hy-Vee stores in central Iowa; and one Hy-Vee store in Overland Park, Kan.