Kroger, Costco, Publix and H-E-B Join Humana’s Medicare Part D Pharmacy Network

Health company Humana Inc. has revealed that Kroger Health and its family of pharmacies, as well as Costco, Publix Super Markets and H-E-B, have joined its preferred stand-alone Medicare Part D pharmacy network for 2021.

Humana Medicare prescription drug plan members already pay lower out-of-pocket costs on prescription drugs at 5,200-plus Walmart, Walmart Neighborhood Markets and Sam's Club pharmacies as part of a preferred cost-sharing agreement with Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana. Now members will be able to save on prescriptions at almost 9,500 pharmacy locations with the addition of the latest retail pharmacies.

“Humana is committed to putting our members at the center of everything we do as we strive to make the health care experience better, more personal and more caring,” noted Susan Smith, SVP, Humana Medicare. “We welcome the addition of these four retail pharmacies to our preferred stand-alone Medicare Part D network. This significantly increases the number of locations where our members will be able to find low-cost options for their prescription medications.

The new agreements take effect on Jan. 1 of next year.

Kroger Health oversees 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics (called The Little Clinic) in 35 states serving more than 16 million customers, and a team of 22,000 health care practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America