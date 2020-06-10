Publix Pharmacy Giving Flu Shot Appointments

Publix Pharmacy has rolled out a new online service enabling customers to schedule a time for their flu vaccination and sign the necessary consent forms beforehand, thereby shortening the amount of time spent waiting while paperwork is being processed.

“Due to the recent pandemic, the demand for flu vaccinations is higher than usual, and the health and safety of our customers and associates continue to be a top priority,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Providing our patients the opportunity to schedule their flu vaccines and complete their consent form will assist with social-distancing measures as well as enhance customer experience at our pharmacies.”

Those who want to schedule a time for a flu shot must first complete and submit a vaccination consent form online. Once the form is submitted, a customer can choose an appointment time to get the vaccination at a Publix Pharmacy. A future feature of the service will permit customers to select multiple vaccinations for each appointment, among them hepatitis A and B; HPV; measles, mumps and rubella; meningitis; pneumonia; shingles; tetanus; Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough); and varicella (chickenpox).

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,251 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.