Publix Filling Pet Prescriptions

Publix Pharmacy is now filling pet medications at its locations in Florida, many of which are eligible for home delivery through its partnership with ScriptDrop.

The grocer started delivering prescriptions not requiring refrigeration in May during the COVID-19 pandemic. Delivery costs a $5 fee and is available within a 5-mile radius of each pharmacy location. Customers who receive a text message when prescriptions are ready will receive a link to prepay for their prescriptions and choose delivery, making the transaction contactless.

Available pet medications from Publix Pharmacy include treatments for common conditions such as allergies, antibiotics, arthritis, anti-inflammatory, bronchitis, ear, endocrine, heart failure, heartworm, flea, tick, motion sickness, dry eye and seizures.

Pet medications ordered Sunday through Friday are available for next-day pickup or delivery, and they are not covered by insurance.