Publix Answers Call for Increased Delivery

Publix Answers Call for Increased Delivery

By Abby Kleckler - 05/12/2020
Publix Answers Call for Increased Delivery
Prescription delivery is available within 5 miles of any Publix Pharmacy through its partnership with ScriptDrop.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more consumers are choosing to shop online or take fewer trips to the store to minimize risk. Publix already offers shoppers e-commerce delivery and curbside pickup options through Instacart, but a new partnership with SciptDrop will give customers the option of prescription home delivery within a 5-mile radius of each in-store Publix Pharmacy. 

The delivery comes with a $5 fee, but there is no limit on the number of prescriptions ordered. Deliveries take place on weekdays after 2 p.m., and to receive same-day delivery, orders must be placed by 11 a.m. 

“As a health care provider, Publix Pharmacy has adopted business practices that support the social distancing guidance provided by the CDC,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We believe this service provides a convenient option for customers who are age 65 and over, have compromised immune systems or require medications but are limiting trips outside their homes.”

Customers who receive a text message when prescriptions are ready will receive a link to prepay for their prescriptions and choose delivery. Age-restricted products, controlled substances and prescriptions needing refrigeration are excluded. Prescription home delivery is not available for individuals with Medicare Part B and Medicaid insurance.

“Being a Tennessean myself, I’ve seen the critical role Publix plays in serving the community, especially in times of crisis,” said ScriptDrop CEO Nick Potts. “I am excited for ScriptDrop to be a part of that effort through helping deliver prescriptions to Publix customers.”

Publix isn't the only food retailer to add prescription delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. Costco and Instacart teamed up on the service last month. Publix Pharmacy says that it plans to continue the prescription delivery service beyond the crisis. 

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.

COVID-19 drives the new offering from 200 warehouse locations

Sales increase 16% in the first quarter of 2020

Grocer has purchased more than 1M pounds of fruits and veggies, 100K gallons of milk

Produce, milk donated to Feeding America

