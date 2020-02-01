Press enter to search
Publix Pharmacy Fills 100 Millionth Free Rx

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 01/02/2020
Publix has offered a free prescription program at its stores since 2007

Publix Pharmacy has recently filled the 100 millionth free prescription under its free medication program.

“We are proud to provide a service that helps our customers afford their medications,” said Dain Rusk, VP of pharmacy at Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets. “As the cost of health care continues to rise, this program has become even more important to our customers and our communities. Too often, high prescription costs prevent people from taking medication as prescribed. When medications are free or available at a greatly reduced cost, that barrier is lifted, and our customers can get the care they need.”

Introduced in 2007, the grocer’s free medication program offers 14-day supplies of four oral antibiotics, as well as 90-day supplies of maintenance medications for high blood pressure and diabetes. Customers just provide a Publix pharmacist with a prescription for medications covered by the program, and it will be filled at no charge. There’s no limit to the amount of free prescriptions customers can receive, and they’re provided regardless of insurance coverage.

Additionally, a low-cost prescription program at Publix has provided customers with 90-day supplies of commonly prescribed medications for $7.50, including drugs for cholesterol, mental health, arthritis and gastrointestinal issues, since 2018.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

