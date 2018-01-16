Publix Offering Low-Price Rx Program

Publix Pharmacy has rolled out a program providing up to a 90-day supply of some of the most commonly prescribed generic medications for $7.50.

“Our founder, George Jenkins, taught us to take care of people and our communities, and making needed medications more affordable provides us this opportunity,” noted Maria Brous, director of media and community relations at Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets. “Health care costs continue to rise, so sometimes people have a hard time filling their prescriptions as regularly as they should. We believe this low price will help encourage customers to follow their doctor’s orders, so they can experience better health outcomes.”

The price is the same regardless of a patient’s insurance coverage. According to Publix Pharmacy, if it provides price transparency on medications, patients can anticipate out-of-pocket costs, thus increasing the likelihood that they’ll take their medications as prescribed.

Twenty-nine generic medications with a total of 85 dosage options are available through the program, including highly prescribed treatments for heart health/cardiovascular issues, diabetes, cholesterol, mental health, seizure disorders, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, osteoporosis, gout, arthritis/pain, gastrointestinal issues, asthma and allergies, men’s health, and women’s health.

A full list of the program’s medications and dosages can be found online.