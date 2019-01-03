Publix Introduces More In-Store Telehealth Sites

Publix Super Markets is partnering on more health care sites that allow for self-administered testing and teleconferencing between patients and physicians.

In an exclusive partnership with Flagler Health+, Publix Pharmacy is introducing three Flagler Health+-branded telehealth sites at Publix locations throughout St. Johns County and an on-site Publix Pharmacy at Flagler Hospital.

The telehealth sites will have a private room with teleconferencing and medical diagnostic equipment, including stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, high-definition cameras and other tools necessary for common diagnoses. The telehealth sites allow patients to speak directly via video-conferencing technology with a board-certified physician. The physician can direct the patient to use the available diagnostic tools to make a diagnosis and write any necessary prescriptions.

Publix Pharmacy support staff will be available to assist patients, if needed. Fees to use the telehealth site are expected to be competitive with a normal doctor’s office copay, and appointments won't be needed. The locations and opening dates of the telehealth sites are to be determined.

“Publix is dedicated to serving our communities, and using technology to make health care more convenient and affordable is one way we can improve the lives of our customers and associates,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Flagler Health+ has a 130-year history of providing the best possible care to the St. Johns County community. We believe this collaboration reflects our common values and will allow both of our organizations to provide better access to health care for everyone in the area.”

In addition to telehealth services within its stores, Publix will open a pharmacy within Flagler Hospital. This will be the 12th Publix Pharmacy operating within a hospital.

This is Publix’s second collaboration with a regional health system to provide in-store, walk-in care. Publix currently collaborates with BayCare Health System to offer similar telehealth services in four counties around Tampa, Fla. The collaboration is a strategic part of the Flagler Health+ vision to advance the physical, social and economic health of the communities it serves.

In other Publix news, the grocer reported growth in comparable-store sales but a drop in earnings during the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, which ended Dec. 29, 2018.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven Southeast states. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.