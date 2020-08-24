Publix Accelerates Hospital Partnerships

Publix Pharmacy and Jupiter Medical Center have opened the doors to a new pharmacy in the Anderson Family Cancer Institute at Jupiter Medical Center, in Jupiter, Florida.

In addition to services available at Publix pharmacies, this location provides access to medications not typically available in traditional pharmacies, including, but not limited to, those used to treat carcinomas, leukemias, lymphomas, melanomas and sarcomas.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Jupiter Medical Center to offer their patients access to medications they need in the same location where they receive treatment,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We look forward to providing premier service to patients and being part of their medical journey.”

With the Jupiter opening, Publix Pharmacy now operates 13 in-hospital pharmacies in the state of Florida. Last summer, the grocer teamed up with Beaufort Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. Publix also has numerous retail pharmacies at Baycare Health Systems' hospitals, among others.

“Offering our patients the convenience of coming to Jupiter Medical Center for their cancer care treatment and easily filling their prescriptions at a trusted Publix Pharmacy located within the hospital before they go home is an important amenity,” said Jupiter Medical Center VP and COO Steve Seeley. “We are always looking for new ways we can make the patient experience more seamless, and this collaboration is one we look forward to introducing our patients and their families to.”

Jupiter Medical Center patients will be offered the convenience of receiving their first prescription in the hospital and continuing to refill their prescriptions at their neighborhood Publix Pharmacy.

As part of the collaboration agreement, Publix Pharmacy is now the preferred pharmacy for Jupiter Medical Center’s employee benefits plan.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Lakeland, Florda-based Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.