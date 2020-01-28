Publix Bets on In-Hospital Pharmacies

Publix Super Markets will soon have a full-service pharmacy at the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The new location will be Publix Pharmacy's 13th in-hospital pharmacy in the state of Florida and is expected to open in August 2020.

The pharmacy will provide prescriptions and over-the-counter medications for patients, visitors and employees of Halifax Health.

“As patients are discharged from the hospital, they are often prescribed medications to continue their care. Through our collaboration with Halifax Health, we’re able to bring the convenience of bedside delivery to the medical center’s patients and eliminate an extra stop on their way home,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We also look forward to providing premier service to Halifax Health employees as we become their exclusive in-network pharmacy.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Publix Super Markets to provide our patients access to their medications in the most efficient and timely manner,” said Halifax Health President and CEO Jeff Feasel. “Now, when patients leave the hospital or emergency department, they will easily be able to obtain their medication. We know convenience helps drive better health outcomes, and this pharmacy program provides that convenience.”

Publix says that the company continues to look for hospital collaboration opportunities. Last summer, the grocer teamed up with Beaufort Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. Publix also has numerous retail pharmacies at Baycare Health Systems' hospitals, among others.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Publix has 1,239 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.