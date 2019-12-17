Is Publix the Most Convenient Grocer Ever?

Publix Super Markets is adding more convenience to its shopping experience by allowing shoppers to renew their car registrations in-store.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, three Tampa, Fla.-area supermarkets have installed self-service car registration kiosks.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden announced the “Florida MV Express” kiosks inside the grocery chain’s Shoppes of Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Highway, in Tampa. The bright blue-and-yellow automated kiosks are also up and running in two other Publix locations: Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L Redman Parkway and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Boulevard.

Unlike the online renewal process, which takes several days for processing, the new kiosks allow customers to walk away with a new registration card and license plate sticker in under two minutes, according to the Times.

Similar to an ATM, the self-serve kiosks feature large touchscreens with easy-to-follow prompts in both English and Spanish. Customers need only proof of insurance and their renewal notice or most recent vehicle registration card to complete the transaction, and can pay the renewal fee and any applicable late fees by cash, debit or credit card, the Times reported.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.