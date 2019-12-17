Press enter to search
Close search

Is Publix the Most Convenient Grocer Ever?

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Is Publix the Most Convenient Grocer Ever?

By Gina Acosta - 12/17/2019
Is Publix the Most Convenient Grocer Ever?
According to the Tampa Bay Times, three Tampa, Fla.-area Publix supermarkets have installed self-service car registration kiosks

Publix Super Markets is adding more convenience to its shopping experience by allowing shoppers to renew their car registrations in-store.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, three Tampa, Fla.-area supermarkets have installed self-service car registration kiosks.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden announced the “Florida MV Express” kiosks inside the grocery chain’s Shoppes of Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Highway, in Tampa. The bright blue-and-yellow automated kiosks are also up and running in two other Publix locations: Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L Redman Parkway and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Boulevard.

Unlike the online renewal process, which takes several days for processing, the new kiosks allow customers to walk away with a new registration card and license plate sticker in under two minutes, according to the Times.

Similar to an ATM, the self-serve kiosks feature large touchscreens with easy-to-follow prompts in both English and Spanish. Customers need only proof of insurance and their renewal notice or most recent vehicle registration card to complete the transaction, and can pay the renewal fee and any applicable late fees by cash, debit or credit card, the Times reported.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

 

Also Worth Reading

GreenWise Market Makes Grand Entrance in Publix Hometown

GreenWise Market Makes Grand Entrance in Publix Hometown

Experience zones, natural and organic products shine

Publix Named in Top 10 Companies for Best Customer Service

Publix Named a Top 10 Company for Best Customer Service

Newsweek's 2nd annual report recognizes 480 companies in 160 retail categories

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Publix, BayCare Open 1st Telehealth Centers
Publix Greenwise
Equipment & Design
Publix Reveals New Tampa Location for GreenWise Market