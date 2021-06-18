Hy-Vee Financial Services Launches in 8 States

With the introduction of Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage, customers across Hy-Vee’s eight-state footprint can now enroll in and apply for financial services, including checking and savings accounts, auto and home insurance, home mortgages, consumer loans and pet insurance. Further, Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks and Hy-Vee Plus premium members can access exclusive insurance services and additional savings on mortgage loans and pet insurance.

“Customers are now seeking more affordable and more convenient financial options,” noted Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker. “By leveraging our ownership of our subsidiary Midwest Heritage, we are able to serve our customers in a new way that meets those needs, while also bringing more value to our Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks and Hy-Vee Plus members.”

Offerings such as life insurance policies and health insurance plans will be added to Hy-Vee Financial Services within the year. Over the past few months, Hy-Vee and Midwest Heritage have deployed contactless kiosks at 210 Hy-Vee stores to provide a convenient place for customers to get an overview of Hy-Vee Financial Services offerings. The kiosks dispense QR codes for customers to learn more about specific services on their mobile devices, as well as brochures for more information.

“The in-store kiosks serve as a gateway for Hy-Vee customers to learn more about the affordable offerings available to them,” said Tony Kaska, chairman, CEO and president of Midwest Heritage, a Hy-Vee company. “Customers who inquire to learn more about Hy-Vee Financial Services can expect to receive a personalized, high level of service as we help them select the best offerings based on their tailored financial needs and goals.”

Midwest Heritage has branches in five Hy-Vee stores in central Iowa and one Hy-Vee store in Overland Park, Kan.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.