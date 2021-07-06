Rouses Markets Opens 1st In-Store Restaurant

Rouses Markets has opened a store in New Orleans with a special focus on foodservice.

The grocer's new Rouses Market at 4645 Freret Street features a unique selection of prepared foods, from chopped salads made to order to Rouse-In-House prepared entrees and sides, to sushi, poke, stir-fries and ramen made right before your eyes. The market also houses the company’s first full-scale restaurant. Freret Faire is open for breakfast and lunch. The menu is predominantly vegan.

The store was designed specifically for the neighborhood. Murals inside honor Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles, and his wife and children and grandchildren, who now form the members of the Golden Eagles. The Mardi Gras Indian craftsman and musician lives in and is deeply rooted in the Freret community. The murals were created by Monika Kelly Studio in consultation with Collections of Collections and Rouses Creative Team, using photos by Erika Goldring, who is a Golden Eagle Baby Doll, and lives in the neighborhood.

Family owned and operated since 1960, Rouses Markets employs approximately 7,000 people and operates 65 full-service supermarkets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The company is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.