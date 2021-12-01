Walmart Makes Fintech Move

Walmart is setting up a fintech operation.

The retailer said the new fintech startup is designed to develop and offer modern, innovative and affordable financial solutions. The new company is a strategic partnership with leading fintech investment firm Ribbit Capital. The venture will bring together Walmart’s retail knowledge and scale with Ribbit’s fintech expertise to deliver tech-driven financial experiences tailored to Walmart’s customers and associates.

“For years, millions of customers have put their trust in Walmart to not only save them money when they shop with us but help them manage their financial needs. And they’ve made it clear they want more from us in the financial services arena,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart US. “We’re thrilled to work with Ribbit Capital in a new venture to help us deliver innovative and needed options to our customers and associates — with speed and at scale.”

The company will be majority-owned by Walmart. In addition to Furner, its board will include Brett Biggs, EVP and CFO of Walmart, and Meyer Malka, managing partner of Ribbit Capital. The company plans to add independent industry experts to the board and to build a management team of experienced fintech leaders. It anticipates that growth may come through partnerships and acquisitions with leading fintech companies.

Ribbit Capital is a global investment firm with a mission to change the world of finance. Founded in 2012, Ribbit's mandate is to invest in the best entrepreneurs and businesses disrupting financial services. Its current portfolio includes no-fee mobile investment platform Robinhood; consumer technology platform Credit Karma; and Affirm, which provides innovative payment options for customers.

“Walmart has a relationship with millions of customers and associates built on trust, security and integrity,” said Malka. “When we combine our deep knowledge of technology-driven financial businesses and our ability to move with speed with Walmart’s mission and reach, we can create and deliver financial offerings that are second to none.”

Walmart will continue to serve customers through its existing financial services and partnerships with a number of third parties, including Walmart Credit Card, Walmart Money Card, check cashing, money transfers, installment financing and more.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9 on the list.