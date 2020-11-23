Fred Meyer to Have OnPoint Community Credit Union Locations

Fred Meyer, a banner of The Kroger Co., will have 20 OnPoint Community Credit Union branches open within 20 of the retail chain’s stores in Oregon and southwest Washington in 2021. This move represents the largest branch expansion in OnPoint’s history. Oregon’s largest credit union, Portland-based OnPoint now operates 36 branches, with four locations having opened in 2020 alone, and serves 415,000-plus members.

“We are excited to welcome OnPoint Community Credit Union into our stores,” noted Jeffery Temple, director of corporate affairs for Fred Meyer Stores Inc., also based in Portland “Our customers rely on Fred Meyer to provide one-stop-shopping, so we look forward to offering a trusted community credit union to fulfill our customers' financial needs.”

“As part of our unwavering commitment to Oregon and southwest Washington, we are always looking for new ways to expand our services and grow our presence to better assist our members,” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint’s president and CEO. “Fred Meyer serves as a community staple across the region, and when an opportunity arose to work with this local company while at the same time be more accessible to our members, we were thrilled to embark upon this new partnership.”

OnPoint’s in-store branches within Fred Meyer stores will open on a rolling basis throughout the first half of 2021, with construction slated to start in January. The branches will provide members with a complete suite of financial services, among them membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATMs, and notarization.

“We are honored to be selected as Fred Meyer’s community credit union partner,” said Tory McVay, OnPoint’s SVP and chief retail officer. “Co-locating with a major regional supermarket will provide our growing membership and the communities we serve with convenient one-stop access to essential financial services. We are proud to not only help our members achieve their financial goals, but to also invest more deeply in our region and provide up to 200 new jobs to members of our community.”

The expansion comes after the credit union added 15 counties to its charter this past June, growing the total to 28 across Oregon and two in southwest Washington, and making more than 4 million Oregonians eligible for OnPoint membership.

Further details about the new Fred Meyer in-store branches will be shared in January 2021, according to OnPoint.

Fred Meyer operates 132 multi-department stores and employs more than 40,000 in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington state. Parent company Kroger, based in Cincinnati, employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.