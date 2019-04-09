Walmart, Kroger Make Moves on Guns

Following incidents of deadly gun violence at two of its retail locations, Walmart Inc. revealed that it would discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that could be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons, as well as sell through and discontinue handgun ammunition, and discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking the mega-retailer’s complete exit from handguns.

“We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,” Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon wrote in a letter posted on the company’s corporate website. “As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same. Our remaining assortment will be even more focused on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts. It will include long-barrel deer rifles and shotguns, much of the ammunition they require, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel.”

Meanwhile, both Walmart and The Kroger Co. are requesting that customers no longer openly carry firearms in their stores in states with open-carry laws, except for authorized law-enforcement officers. Walmart’s request extends to its Sam’s Club locations as well.

This isn't the first time that the retailers have responded to gun violence: Following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., carried out by a teenage gunman in 2018, which led to calls for stricter laws governing the purchase of firearms, Walmart and Kroger's Fred Meyer chain raised the minimum age at which customers could buy firearms and ammunition in their stores to 21, before the latter banner discontinued gun sales entirely.

“As it relates to safety in our stores, there have been multiple incidents since El Paso where individuals attempting to make a statement and test our response have entered our stores carrying weapons in a way that frightened or concerned our associates and customers,” explained McMillon in the letter. “We have also had well-intentioned customers acting lawfully that have inadvertently caused a store to be evacuated and local law enforcement to be called to respond.”

He noted, “We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open-carry states, could lead to tragic results,” adding that to communicate the change in policy, store associates would be briefed on adopting “a very non-confrontational approach” if openly armed customers entered retail locations, and new explanatory signage would roll out “in the coming weeks.”

Further, McMillon pledged that the company “will work alongside other retailers to make the overall industry safer, including sharing our best practices. For example, we are exploring ways to share the technical specifications and compliance controls for our proprietary firearms sales technology platform. This system navigates the tens of millions of possible combinations of federal, state and local laws, regulations and licensing requirements that come into effect based on where the firearm is being sold and who is purchasing it. We hope that providing this information, free of charge, will help more retailers sell firearms in a responsible, compliant manner.”