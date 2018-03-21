Kroger’s Fred Meyer to Stop Selling Guns

Weeks after it said it would stop selling guns and ammunition to purchasers younger than 21, Fred Meyer, a banner of the Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., has decided to discontinue all gun sales, according to a published report.

Earlier this month, Portland, Ore.-based Fred Meyer, along with such retailers as Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods, revealed the new age-limit policy in the aftermath of the deadly Parkland, Fla., high school shooting, in which the gunman was 19 years old.

Now, citing “softening consumer demand,” Fred Meyer said it would work on phasing out firearms and ammunition sales altogether, Business Insider reported. According to the retailer, its firearm business generated about $7 million annually.

Fred Meyer sells guns at 43 of its 133 stores in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.