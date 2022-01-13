Hy-Vee Debuts WholeLotta Good E-Commerce Site

On the heels of introducing its nationwide ship-to-home services in December, Hy-Vee Inc. has launched a new ship-to-home e-commerce site, WholeLotta Good. This latest site offers customers a wide range of dietitian-approved health and specialty products that can be ordered online and shipped directly to homes across the United States.

Visitors to WholeLotta Good can shop such products as grocery items, vitamins and supplements, health and beauty SKUs, household supplies, and fitness offerings. The site will also feature a blog written by Hy-Vee registered dietitians and providing snack and meal ideas, health-and-wellness tips, and mindfulness and stress-reduction tips.

“Hy-Vee’s customers know that when they visit our stores, they can find a full range of products to support their healthy lifestyle goals,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “With the launch of WholeLotta Good, we can now bring our extensive offerings to customers across the country through a site that’s convenient, affordable and easy to use. It’s all part of our mission to make lives easier, healthier and happier.”

Customers can now go to WholeLotta.com to shop more than 5,000 dietitian-approved products and receive health and wellness tips. The site ships to all 50 states, with orders of more than $49 qualifying for free shipping and no subscription required.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 91,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.