Hy-Vee Bringing Reimagined Store Format to Missouri

Scheduled to hold its official grand opening on Feb. 22, the Hy-Vee on Sunshine store, located at 2150 East Sunshine Street in Springfield, Mo., will be the grocer’s first reimagined store format in the Show-Me State, as well as its third overall. Following several months of construction, the new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, as well as amenities the company has become known for.

The location will also have an accompanying Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store on the west side of the parking lot, offering fresh on-the-go meal offerings; a Market Grille Express; and such offerings as fresh produce and fresh bakery items.

The Springfield store will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and will carry about 142,000 items, while the Fast & Fresh will operate 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

The other reimagined Hy-Vee stores, in Grimes, Iowa, and Eau Claire, Wis., offer a large, open food hall dining area for fast-casual dining; all-digital shelf tags and more than 100 TVs for digital marketing; digital kiosks for ordering cakes and fresh prepared foods; Scan and Go and self-checkout options; DSW shoes and accessories; Joe Fresh clothing; The W Nail Bar; Pair Eyewear kiosk; Johnson Fitness & Wellness showroom; a beauty department; and an expanded Candy Shoppe department with premium, novelty, and nostalgic selections, among other innovative features.

Hy-Vee also recently revealed its plans to expand into four new states and build a distribution center in Nashville, Tenn., opening more than 20 new stores in the next four years. A 150,000-square-foot store location in the Indianapolis suburb of Zionsville, Ind., has already been identified, with other sites in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama to come.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.