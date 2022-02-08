Advertisement
02/08/2022

Hy-Vee Bringing Reimagined Store Format to Missouri

Springfield location will open Feb. 22
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Grimes Exterior Hy-Vee Main Image
The latest reimagined Hy-Vee store, which is scheduled to open later this month in Missouri, will resemble the company's other reimagined stores in Grimes, Iowa (pictured), and Eau Claire, Wis.

Scheduled to hold its official grand opening on Feb. 22, the Hy-Vee on Sunshine store, located at 2150 East Sunshine Street in Springfield, Mo., will be the grocer’s first reimagined store format in the Show-Me State, as well as its third overall. Following several months of construction, the new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, as well as amenities the company has become known for.

The location will also have an accompanying Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store on the west side of the parking lot, offering fresh on-the-go meal offerings; a Market Grille Express; and such offerings as fresh produce and fresh bakery items.

The Springfield store will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and will carry about 142,000 items, while the Fast & Fresh will operate 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

The other reimagined Hy-Vee stores, in Grimes, Iowa, and Eau Claire, Wis., offer a large, open food hall dining area for fast-casual dining; all-digital shelf tags and more than 100 TVs for digital marketing; digital kiosks for ordering cakes and fresh prepared foods; Scan and Go and self-checkout options; DSW shoes and accessories; Joe Fresh clothing; The W Nail Bar; Pair Eyewear kiosk; Johnson Fitness & Wellness showroom; a beauty department; and an expanded Candy Shoppe department with premium, novelty, and nostalgic selections, among other innovative features.

Hy-Vee also recently revealed its plans to expand into four new states and build a distribution center in Nashville, Tenn., opening more than 20 new stores in the next four years. A 150,000-square-foot store location in the Indianapolis suburb of Zionsville, Ind., has already been identified, with other sites in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama to come.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates 285-plus retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Also Worth Reading

You May Also Like

Advertisement