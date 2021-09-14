Hy-Vee Dazzles Iowans With New Prototype

The future of food retailing is on display this Tuesday morning in the outskirts of Des Moines, Iowa, where Hy-Vee opened a long-awaited concept store in which the innovative grocer showcased numerous firsts.

The approximately 93,000-square-foot store, located at 351 N.E. Gateway Drive in Grimes, is the first location to offer a new dining experience for customers with a large, open food hall dining area for fast-casual dining, which includes Hy-Vee’s new breakfast menu; a pub with full bar and outdoor patio; mealtime offerings, Mia Italian; HyChi; Nori Sushi; Chowbotics; Long Island Deli; and a Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee.

The location includes all-digital shelf tags and has more than 100 TVs for digital marketing. Digital kiosks are also available for ordering cakes and fresh prepared foods, as well as banking services from Midwest Heritage. The store features new technology with Scan and Go, as well as self-checkout options available for a contactless shopping experience.

Other amenities include DSW shoes and accessories; Joe Fresh clothing; The W Nail Bar; Pair Eyewear kiosk; Johnson Fitness & Wellness showroom; a beauty department; and an expanded Candy Shoppe department with premium, novelty, and nostalgic selections.

The Grimes store carries about 100,000 items, including more than 10,000 specialty items. It boasts a full-service bakery including artisan and specialty breads, patisserie, cakes and cake decorator station; full-service delicatessen including shaved meats and cheeses, specialty cheese and charcuterie; a full-service meat counter including a chef’s Station, dry aged steaks case, chophouse and packaged meats; a full-service seafood counter with sustainable seafood options; an expanded HealthMarket featuring a larger selection of vitamins and sports nutrition options; a large fresh produce area with more than 1,500 items (including more than 100 organic items); Starbucks coffee; expanded floral and gift shop; and pharmacy with dive-up window. This location also has a Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits department featuring a walk-in beer cooler, walk-in humidor and walk-in wine room.

Additionally, customers can take advantage of Hy-Vee Aisles online grocery delivery and pick-up service guest services, mother’s room, dry cleaning, bill pay, money transfers and postal services.

The store will be open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Over at the southwest end of the parking lot, there's also a Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store, and features fresh on-the-go meal offerings, a Market Grille Express and select grocery staples including fresh produce and fresh bakery items. The Fast and Fresh will be open 5 a.m.-11 p.m., seven days a week.

Hy-Vee has invested more than $26 million in the community to build, furnish and stock the grocery store. The new Grimes Hy-Vee also has created 400 local jobs, including 120 full-time positions.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.