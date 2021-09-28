2nd Reimagined Hy-Vee Store Opens Its Doors

After several months of construction, Hy-Vee’s eagerly anticipated Eau Claire, Wis., location opened at 6 a.m. on Sept. 28, marking the grocer’s fourth location in the Badger State, as well as its second “totally reimagined’ grocery store, following the debut of concept’s inaugural location, in Grimes, Iowa, earlier this month.

The approximately 92,000-square-foot Eau Claire store will feature a large, open Food Hall dining area for fast-casual dining, including Hy-Vee’s new breakfast menu; a pub with a full bar and outdoor patio; Mealtime To Go offerings; Mia Italian and HyChi items; Nori Sushi; Market Grille Express; Long Island Deli; and a Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee.

The store additionally offers amenities that Hy-Vee is known for, among them a full-service bakery with artisan and specialty breads, patisserie, cakes and a cake decorator station; a full-service delicatessen with shaved meats and cheeses, specialty cheese and charcuterie; a full-service meat counter with a Chef’s Station, a dry-aged steaks case, a Chophouse and packaged meats; a full-service seafood counter with sustainable seafood options; an expanded HealthMarket providing a larger selection of vitamins and sports nutrition options; an expansive fresh produce area; Starbucks coffee; a larger floral and gift shop; and a pharmacy with a drive-up lane.

Further offerings include DSW shoes and accessories; Joe Fresh clothing; The W Nail Bar; a Pair Eyewear kiosk; a Johnson Fitness & Wellness showroom; a beauty department; and an expanded Candy Shoppe department with premium, novelty and nostalgic items. This location also houses a Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits department with a walk-in beer cooler, a walk-in humidor and a walk-in wine room.

Technology and equipment at the new store include electronic shelf tags and more than 100 TVs for digital marketing. Digital kiosks have also been installed for ordering cakes and fresh prepared foods, and banking services from Midwest Heritage are available. The store will feature Scan and Go checkout capability, as well as self-checkout options for a contactless shopping experience. Customers can also make use of Hy-Vee Aisles online grocery delivery and pickup service, guest services, a mother’s room and money transfers.

Store hours are 5 a.m. to midnight daily, and the location will offer about 100,000 items, including more than 10,000 specialty items, 5,000-plus HealthMarket items and more than 1,500 fresh produce items (among them 100-plus organic items).

A Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store that opened nearby earlier this year features fresh on-the-go meal offerings, a Market Grille Express and select grocery staples such as fresh produce and fresh bakery items. The c-store is open 5 a.m.-11 p.m., seven days a week.

According to Hy-Vee, it has invested more than $27 million in the community to build, furnish and stock the grocery store. The new store has also provided 550 local jobs, including 125 full-time positions.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.