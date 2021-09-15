Hy-Vee Picks Wisconsin for Next Reimagined Grocery Concept

Hy-Vee is quickly expanding upon its reimagined grocery prototype that debuted in Iowa on Sept. 14. The Midwestern grocer will welcome customers in Wisconsin to its next new concept location at 2424 E. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire on Sept. 28.

The 92,000-square-foot Eau Claire Hy-Vee store will be the company’s fourth store in Wisconsin, and its first entirely updated shopping experience outside of Iowa.

The Eau Claire Hy-Vee will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week and carry about 100,000 items. The store will feature several departments, including DSW Shoes and Joe Fresh, in addition to a wide selection of wine and spirits. The dining experience will include such renowned eateries as Nori Sushi and Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee.

The Eau Claire location has an accompanying Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store in the parking lot that opened in May 2021. The location offers fresh on-the-go meal offerings, a Market Grille Express, and select grocery staples, including fresh produce and fresh bakery items. The Fast & Fresh is also open from 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

The flagship new concept store in Grimes, Iowa, opened on Sept. 14. The approximately 93,000-square-foot store features a large open Food Hall dining area for fast-casual dining, which includes Hy-Vee’s new breakfast menu; a pub with a full bar and outdoor patio; Mealtime offerings, Mia Italian; HyChi & Hibachi; Nori Sushi; Chowbotics; Market Grille Express; Long Island Deli; and a Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee.

The Grimes store also includes all-digital shelf labels that display product information and pricing, and has more than 100 TVs that feature Hy-Vee products, promotions and services. Digital kiosks are available for customers to order cakes and fresh prepared foods, as well as enabling access to offerings via Hy-Vee Financial Services. Customers can also take advantage of new mobile payment technology with Hy-Vee Scan & Go, as well as self-checkout options for a faster, more convenient shopping experience. A comprehensive description of all of the amenities at the Grimes store can be found here.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of $11 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.