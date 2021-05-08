Hy-Vee Debuting Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits Store Format

Hy-Vee Inc. is launching Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, a new company division aimed at providing a best-in-class wine, spirits and beer selection in a stand-alone format designed to enhance the customer experience.

Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores will offer a large selection of wine and spirits, along with craft beer. The beverage alcohol selection will include price points for all customers, in addition to such specialty grocery items like cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers, as well as sodas and seltzers to help customers create a full food and drink menu for any occasion. Customers will also be able to buy high-end barware and related accessories.

“At Hy-Vee, we focus on the evolving lifestyles of our customers,” noted Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “With the creation of our Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits division, we are excited to continue to provide the best wine, beer and spirits selection, as well as a customer experience of the highest caliber.”

The first Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations are planned for the following markets: Hy-Vee’s hometown of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Lincoln, Omaha and Papillon, Neb. Specific store information and opening dates will be revealed at a later date.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.