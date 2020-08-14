Tops, Instacart Making a Delivery Addition

Tops Friendly Markets is now allowing customers to add alcohol to their online orders for either curbside pickup or home delivery. The new addition, powered by Instacart, is available at Tops stores in New York state that already offer e-commerce services.

“This digital evolution will bring an enhanced shopping experience for our customers, and sets Tops apart in the marketplace as the first retailer to offer this added convenience to its customers,” said Ed Rick, director, consumer marketing & digital for Tops.

Customers will be asked to provide a valid driver’s license in order to close out their order whether it is a curbside pickup or a home delivery. Deliveries will not be left at a customer’s residence until this transaction is completed.

Instacart has continued to expand its alcohol delivery service in the past year through a number of retailers across the United States and Canada. Instacart offers alcohol pickup across more than 20 retail partners, including Aldi, BevMo!, Costco, Publix, Save Mart, Sprouts and Wegmans.

Tops operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 14,500 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont. The company is No. 63 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.