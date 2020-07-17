Tops Promo Offers Free Gasoline

Tops Markets LLC is offering a Fuel Your Own Adventure promotion at participating locations from Sunday through Aug. 29. The program will allow more than 1,000 participants to win a free tank of gas, while six can win outdoor adventure gear.

Customers are automatically entered for a chance to win every time they shop or fill up at a participating Tops location with a BonusPlus card. Additionally, shoppers get an extra chance to win when they buy such PepsiCo food and beverage brands as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lays, Doritos, Gatorade, Lipton, Pure Leaf, Tropicana, Aquafina, Brisk, Mug, Sierra Mist, Bubly, Cheetos, Fritos, Sun Chip, Tostitos, Rold Gold and Ruffles.

“We’re excited to reward our shoppers with free gasoline and great prizes and the best part of it, is that it’s incredibly easy to win!” note Ed Rick, director, consumer marketing and digital for Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops. “Just stop at any participating Tops location and fill your coolers with the best deals in town with your family's favorite refreshments, grab some snacks, and the hit the open road.”

Also as part of the promotion, the grocer is directing customers in search of summer road trip ideas to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Tops operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 14,500 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont. The company is No. 63 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.