Tops Rolls Out Annual Christmas Bonus Program

10/31/2019
The arrival of the holiday season means the return of gift card savings at Tops

Tops Markets LLC is kicking off its annual Tops Christmas Bonus gift card program to help shoppers save on holiday gift shopping. Starting Friday, Nov. 1, Tops shoppers can stock up on gift cards for friends and family when they shop at the chain, as well as saving 20% on their own favorite stores and restaurants.

Through the program, customers can save $10 on participating $50 gift cards when they spend $50 or more on groceries at Tops, so the more they shop, the more they’ll save on their holiday gifts.  

The program offers more than 25 gift cards to choose from. New this year are cards from such companies as Home Depot, Cabela’s, Panera, Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Chili’s and Staples. Returning are Old Navy, Bath & Body Works, Applebee’s, GameStop, Best Buy, Regal Cinemas, Barnes & Noble, AMC Theater, Macy’s, American Eagle, Bass Pro Shops, Gap, Banana Republic, Express, Spa Finder, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Ruby Tuesday and Red Robin.

Giving a gift card for the holidays is on the rise, according to Newton, Mass.-based customer loyalty program Paytronix Systems Inc., which found that annual year-over-year gift card sales were up 10% for the 220 brands that it surveyed.  

Tops revived and expanded the bonus program back in 2017. 

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

