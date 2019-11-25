Tops Salutes Longtime Associates

Tops Markets LLC held its 23rd annual Years of Service recognition program earlier this month, at which 283 associates were honored their dedication and loyalty. In 2019, various Tops associates marked their 25-, 30-, 35-, 40-, 45- and 50-year anniversaries, for a grand total of 9,065 years of service.

“At Tops, we believe in recognizing those associates who have made a long-term commitment to the grocery business, to one another and, more importantly, to our company,” said John Persons, Tops’ president and COO. “As a locally owned and operated company based in western New York we take great pride in ensuring our valued associates are provided with the right tools to grow and succeed through scholarships, health improvement programs, and career advancement opportunities.”

To recognize their years of service, each associate who had reached a five-year milestone beginning at 25 years was invited to a celebration dinner with the executive committee and members of Tops leadership team. Honorees reminisced with their colleagues and enjoyed the tributes offered to them, including a compilation of memorable moments; commemorative photos of the evening; a souvenir program containing bios, photos and other memorabilia; and a gift.

Events were held in Buffalo, N.Y., at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens and in Rochester, N.Y., at Casa Larga Vineyards for associates in those regions.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.