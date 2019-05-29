Tops Markets Expands Grocery Pickup

After a successful pilot in three stores, Tops Markets LLC is expanding its grocery pickup program to an additional 16 stores in western New York. The pilot began in October 2018, after the retailer launched its delivery service in 2017.

“This expansion is significant for Tops as it assists shoppers from Buffalo to Batavia, Hamburg to Niagara Falls, making their shopping experience that much easier,” said Edward Rick, director of consumer marketing and digital for Tops.

The northeastern grocer is looking to expand the pickup service in the coming months to its 22 stores in the Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y., metro areas.

To order groceries for pickup, customers go to www.topsmarkets.com/instacart, select their preferred pickup time frame (8 a.m.-8 p.m.) at any of the designated Tops locations, and then check out online. Instacart shoppers will shop the customers’ order and prepare them for pickup. Upon arrival, customers park in a designated parking area reserved for grocery Pickup customers, and a Tops associate will bring their groceries right to their vehicle. Online shoppers using either delivery or pickup service can also order organic products from Tops’ designated organic store at www.topsorganics.com.

“Tops' grocery pickup service is a great way to save time and money for our customers by combining two great services into one – Tops Instacart and Tops Pick Up, “ said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops. “We recognize that our customers are busy, and this added convenience helps take one more thing off their already overflowing plates.”

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 159 supermarkets in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates, with five additional stores operated by franchisees. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States