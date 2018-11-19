Tops Promotes 2 Veteran Employees

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Mike Nugent to the role of director of center store/grocery and Jim Gibson to the position of director, asset protection.

Nugent joined Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops in 1992 as a cart associate and has been director of asset protection for the past three years. During his 26 years at the company, he has held various roles, including district manager prior to his transition to asset protection, and as a longtime store manager before that. Nugent earned an executive MBA degree from the University at Buffalo, where he is a part-time professor teaching organizational behavior in evening classes.

Gibson has been with Tops team since 1987, having begun as a part-time meat clerk, his latest position was district manager. In his 30-plus years with tops, he has held such roles as department manager, assistant store manager, store manager and nonperishable field specialist. Gibson also earned ab executive MBA from the University at Buffalo.

Tops operates 159 supermarkets, with five additional by franchisees under the Tops banner, employing more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.