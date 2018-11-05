Tops Names Director of Pharmacy

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Matthew Hamed to the position of director of pharmacy.

Hamed joined the grocer in 2009 as a floater in the pharmacy departments in the Rochester, N.Y., district. Since that time, he has worked as a staff pharmacist, pharmacy manager, medication therapy management pharmacist and regional pharmacy manager for Tops’ west region. Hamed has been the interim director of pharmacy since January 2018.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 169 supermarkets, with five additional locations run by franchisees under the Tops banner, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont.