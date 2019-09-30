Tops Totes for Change to Benefit Area Nonprofits

Tops Markets LLC has rolled out the Tops Totes for Change program in support of nonprofit organizations across the grocery store chain’s three-state footprint.

Under the program, shoppers can buy a reusable bag with a special charity design for $1.99, with $1 of the proceeds going to the local organization. The four charities benefiting from the Tops Totes for Change campaign are the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), United Way, Feed America and Children’s Miracle Network, which will use the funds to aid area children’s hospitals food banks, among other recipients.

“This program not only benefits our charitable partners, but our environment as well,” noted Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops. “At Tops, social responsibility and sustainability have always been at the core of the company’s mission, upholding standards that ensure it reduces environmental waste and energy consumption while providing its customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products.”

Tops operates 159 full-service supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, employing 14,000 associates. The company is No. 28 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.