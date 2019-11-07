Food Lion Rolls Out Anti-Hunger Reusable Bags

Food Lion is enabling customers an easy and affordable way to help eradicate child hunger and food insecurity by selling specially designed reusable bags as part of its Summers Without Hunger campaign. Shoppers can buy the bags through Aug. 6, or while supplies last, for $1 at any Food Lion store, and the grocer’s hunger relief charity, Food Lion Feeds, will donate the equivalent of five meals to the Feeding America network of food banks with the purchase of each bag.

Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 – the monetary equivalent of 1 million meals – from the campaign.

Recently, the chain surpassed 500 million meals donated to fight hunger via in-store campaigns like the reusable bag sales, food rescue donations, local donations to feeding agencies, associate volunteerism and equipment donations.

Reusable-bag campaigns launched in 2019 by such retailers as Walmart and Natural Grocers have focused more on sustainability, which Food Lion touts on its website as a key advantage of using such bags. Other reusable-bag efforts, like those undertaken earlier this year by Southeastern Grocers and Giant/Martin's, have sought to inspire customer donations to nonprofits of their choice.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.