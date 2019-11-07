Press enter to search
Close search

Food Lion Rolls Out Anti-Hunger Reusable Bags

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Food Lion Rolls Out Anti-Hunger Reusable Bags

07/11/2019
Food Lion Rolls Out Anti-Hunger Reusable-Bag Campaign
Food Lion is selling specially designed reusable bags to raise money to provide meals to eradicate hunger and food insecurity among children living in its market area

Food Lion is enabling customers an easy and affordable way to help eradicate child hunger and food insecurity by selling specially designed reusable bags as part of its Summers Without Hunger campaign. Shoppers can buy the bags through Aug. 6, or while supplies last, for $1 at any Food Lion store, and the grocer’s hunger relief charity, Food Lion Feeds, will donate the equivalent of five meals to the Feeding America network of food banks with the purchase of each bag.

Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 – the monetary equivalent of 1 million meals – from the campaign.

Recently, the chain surpassed 500 million meals donated to fight hunger via in-store campaigns like the reusable bag sales, food rescue donations, local donations to feeding agencies, associate volunteerism and equipment donations.

Reusable-bag campaigns launched in 2019 by such retailers as Walmart and Natural Grocers have focused more on sustainability, which Food Lion touts on its website as a key advantage of using such bags. Other reusable-bag efforts, like those undertaken earlier this year by Southeastern Grocers and Giant/Martin's, have sought to inspire customer donations to nonprofits of their choice.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 63,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Walmart Unpacks Reusable Bag Campaign

Initiative among various sustainability moves by mega-retailer

Natural Grocers Axes 300M+ Single-Use Plastic Bags

Retailer also gives $1M to food banks in dual-purpose campaign

Giant Introduces Bags 4 My Cause

2nd program in a week to enable grocers’ customers to help nonprofits, environment

Southeastern Grocers Debuts Community Bag with a Giving Tag Program

Effort lets shoppers aid local charities and the environment

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Food Lion is Sole Retailer on List Honoring Community-Minded Companies
Sustainability
Natural Grocers Axes 300M+ Single-Use Plastic Bags