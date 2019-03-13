Southeastern Grocers Debuts Community Bag with a Giving Tag Program

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) has launched the Community Bag with a Giving Tag Program, a reusable-bag initiative that enables customers to make a difference in their communities while helping the environment.

With each purchase of a reusable Community Bag with the Giving Tag, customers can make a $1 donation to their chosen local nonprofit. Made from recycled materials, the specially designed reusable bags are available for purchase by the registers at SEG banners Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie.

“We are committed to being a company our customers, associates and communities can always count on,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG. “This includes investing in the charitable causes they care about most. The community bag program further demonstrates our commitment to giving back by enabling us to reach thousands of organizations, both small and large, to make a greater difference within the communities in which we serve.”

Each Community Bag has an attached Giving Tag featuring a blue heart and instructions on how to make the donation. When they purchase a bag, customers will be directed online, where they’ll have seven days to remove the scratch-off layer from the bag’s Giving Tag to uncover and submit a unique identifier and choose the nonprofit to receive their $1 donation.

If customers don’t find their preferred nonprofit listed among the thousands of charitable partners, they can submit it for consideration and approval online by selecting “Submit a Non-Profit” from the menu option. If a shopper doesn’t assign the $1 donation to a charity within seven days, the donation will automatically default to a nonprofit selected by the store manager at each store location.

SEG, parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie, operates grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 11 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.