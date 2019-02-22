Southeastern Grocers Closing 22 Stores

Having recently emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and a financial restructuring that involved the closure of 94 stores, Southeastern Grocers is again shuttering locations that have failed to hit sales targets. The Jacksonville, Fla.-based company has informed associates that it will close 22 stores across its Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets banners by March 25.

“We realize that the closure of an underperforming store in these communities can be challenging,” said Joe Caldwell, Southeastern Grocers’ senior manager of corporate communications, in a statement supplied to Progressive Grocer. “We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers has been made.”

Thirteen Bi-Los, seven Winn-Dixes and two Harveys Supermarkets are slated to close. The affected Bi-Lo stores are in North Augusta, Lexington, West Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Spartanburg, Pickens, Greenville, Greer and Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Belmont and Charlotte, N.C.; and two locations in Martinez, Ga. The closing Winn-Dixie stores are in West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, North Fort Myers, Brandon, Pensacola, Kissimmee and Orlando, Fla. The Harveys locations that will shutter are in Conway, S.C. and Ocala, Fla.

In regard to the fates of associates at these stores, Caldwell declined to provide specifics on how many would be laid off, noting: “The successful execution of our strategy will at times require us to make difficult decisions that may impact some of our associates. We are committed to ensuring all associates are treated with the dignity, respect and compassion they deserve. They were the first to know of this decision and have our dedicated support during this transition.”

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, operates grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 11 on PG’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.